ProShares UltraPro Financial Select Sector (NYSEARCA:FINU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

ProShares UltraPro Financial Select Sector (NYSEARCA:FINU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2705 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Financial Select Sector’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Shares of NYSEARCA FINU traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $112.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,818. ProShares UltraPro Financial Select Sector has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.41.

