ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

ProShares Ultra Technology stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.16. The stock had a trading volume of 18,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,503. ProShares Ultra Technology has a one year low of $68.54 and a one year high of $159.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.42.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

