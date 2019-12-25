ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
ProShares Ultra Technology stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.16. The stock had a trading volume of 18,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,503. ProShares Ultra Technology has a one year low of $68.54 and a one year high of $159.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.42.
ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile
