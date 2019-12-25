ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1334 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Health Care’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

NYSEARCA RXL traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.64. 9,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,861. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.17 and a 200-day moving average of $105.86. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $129.36.

Get ProShares Ultra Health Care alerts:

About ProShares Ultra Health Care

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.