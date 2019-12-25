ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1705 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Financials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of UYG stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,164. ProShares Ultra Financials has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $53.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.19.

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

