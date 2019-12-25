ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1705 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Financials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Shares of UYG stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,164. ProShares Ultra Financials has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $53.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.19.
ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile
