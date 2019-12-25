ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2765 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UST traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,632. ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.59.

About ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of between 7 and 10 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

