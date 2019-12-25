ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2597 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

NYSEARCA SPXT traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $59.38. 11 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.06.

