ProShares Short S&P500 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:SH)

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0869 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739,289. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.03. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $33.59.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

