ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1442 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.
Shares of NYSEARCA DOG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.31. The stock had a trading volume of 87,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,373. ProShares Short Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.55.
ProShares Short Dow30 Company Profile
See Also: Quantitative Easing
