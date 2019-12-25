ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1442 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA DOG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.31. The stock had a trading volume of 87,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,373. ProShares Short Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.55.

ProShares Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

