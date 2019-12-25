ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2279 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of BATS IGHG traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,179 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.99. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $78.88.

