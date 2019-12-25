Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)’s share price traded up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $5.67, 6,090,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 474% from the average session volume of 1,061,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

PGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progenics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $468.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.96% and a negative net margin of 311.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 1,825.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

