Profile Utility Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,673.00 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $36,319.00 and approximately $3,673.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Coinnest, Bit-Z and Allcoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00060040 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00085572 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000940 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00070090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,280.08 or 0.99600807 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Coinrail, Coinnest, Allcoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

