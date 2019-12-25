Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Pro-Dex stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEX. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex in the third quarter worth $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 47,685 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.

