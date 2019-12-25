Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Pro-Dex stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.51.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%.
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.
