Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.
Primo Water stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.53. 208,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,452. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.88 million, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter worth about $6,683,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,030,000 after acquiring an additional 474,375 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Primo Water by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 297,766 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Primo Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.
Primo Water Company Profile
Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.
