Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.53. 208,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,452. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.88 million, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $86.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.78 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter worth about $6,683,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,030,000 after acquiring an additional 474,375 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Primo Water by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 297,766 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Primo Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.