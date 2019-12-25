Primecoin (XPM) Price Down 34.5% Over Last Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 34.5% against the dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $8,269.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bleutrade and Trade By Trade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 67% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,120,937 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, BX Thailand, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

