PotCoin Price Hits $0.0052 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $346.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange and Bleutrade.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,242.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.09 or 0.01742420 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.26 or 0.02569204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00556050 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011424 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00638696 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023550 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00055905 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013944 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,087,390 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Bleutrade, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.