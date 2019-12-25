PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) will announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PolyOne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.26. PolyOne reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PolyOne will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PolyOne.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.91 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

NYSE POL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.01. 217,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,533. PolyOne has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is a boost from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. PolyOne’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in PolyOne by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in PolyOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of PolyOne by 30.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PolyOne by 204.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PolyOne by 410.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

