Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.90

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Limited (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.90 and traded as low as $1.89. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $116.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.90.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Platinum Group Metals Limited will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

