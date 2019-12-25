Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) Trading Up 2.3%

Pires Investments PLC (LON:PIRI)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03), 454,776 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

The firm has a market cap of $1.46 million and a P/E ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.37.

About Pires Investments (LON:PIRI)

Pires Investments plc, an investing company, engages in the seeking, investigation, and making of investments in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Pires Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pires Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.