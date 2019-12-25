Pinkcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $579,650.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Bittrex, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $579,650.00 and approximately $651.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00043295 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00573304 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000189 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000058 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000826 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 439,356,616 coins and its circulating supply is 414,096,180 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Cryptohub and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

