Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.58 and last traded at $12.56, 15,781 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 56,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.0507 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 46.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 60,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 56,230 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 105,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter.

About Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

