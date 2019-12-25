Photon Price Down 34.3% Over Last 7 Days (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Photon has a total market capitalization of $89,839.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Photon has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Photon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,233.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.01738707 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.83 or 0.02569907 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00557213 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011446 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00634039 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00055849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014000 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon (CRYPTO:PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 31,840,931,030 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin . Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

