Phantasma (SOUL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Phantasma token can now be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bilaxy, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $1.80 million and $526,680.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00059426 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00085654 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000879 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00072406 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,206.07 or 0.99453486 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001887 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

