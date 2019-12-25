Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.18, 1,694,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,557,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEI. Citigroup lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.50 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the third quarter worth $321,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 3rd quarter valued at $855,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 41,934 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,790,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,532,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

