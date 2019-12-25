PAXEX (PAXEX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $10.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. PAXEX has a total market cap of $3,835.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004366 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000433 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013372 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

