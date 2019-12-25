Parkgene Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, Parkgene has traded down 52.7% against the dollar. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. Parkgene has a total market cap of $67,572.00 and $43.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00181270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.01196569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000600 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024792 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

