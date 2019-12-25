Park Lawn Corp Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

PLC traded down C$0.12 on Wednesday, hitting C$29.24. 18,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$29.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.08. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$21.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.92 million and a P/E ratio of 90.53.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$66.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.17 million. Analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLC shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC lowered Park Lawn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Park Lawn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.79.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

