Parachute (PAR) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. Parachute has a total market cap of $105,425.00 and approximately $1,240.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Parachute has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 98.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00027626 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,889,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,837,665 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

