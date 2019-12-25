Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1323 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

BATS PWS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,188 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.60.

