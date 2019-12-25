Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4315 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.28.

Shares of BATS PTMC traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12,583 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86.

