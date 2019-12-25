Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.26 (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2587 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

PTIN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,728. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.