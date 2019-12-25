Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:ECOW) Declares $1.44 Quarterly Dividend

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:ECOW) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.4368 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

NYSEARCA:ECOW traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $26.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.47.

