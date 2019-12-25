Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:RTL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.14

Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:RTL) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and traded as low as $26.99. Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 5,741 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%.

iShares Retail Real Estate Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE NAREIT Retail Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the FTSE NAREIT Retail Capped Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the retail property real estate sector of the United States equity market.

