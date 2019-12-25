Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 711,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 1,052,497 shares.The stock last traded at $0.53 and had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Oragenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oragenics stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.65% of Oragenics worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Oragenics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

