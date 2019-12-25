Onix (ONX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded down 49.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Onix has traded 47% lower against the dollar. Onix has a total market capitalization of $7,789.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Onix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014100 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Onix Profile

Onix (ONX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. Onix’s official website is www.onixcoin.com . The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Onix

Onix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Onix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

