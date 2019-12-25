Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) were down 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30, approximately 4,941,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 2,406,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ONTX. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Onconova Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.22.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 872.01% and a negative net margin of 967.77%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Onconova Therapeutics news, insider Steven M. Fruchtman acquired 149,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 149,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,885.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Premkumar Reddy acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 544,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 833,315 shares of company stock valued at $182,503 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 61.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

