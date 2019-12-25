ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Receives $25.12 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.12.

ON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 696,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,713,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 726,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,891,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,235 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.8% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 212,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 15,368 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 37,654 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,706,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706,611 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 22,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.47. 1,308,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.19. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.97.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

