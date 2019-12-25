Omni (OMNI) Hits Market Cap of $555,465.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, Omni has traded down 58% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00013648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, C-CEX, Bittrex and Cryptohub. Omni has a total market cap of $555,465.00 and $3,867.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,772 coins and its circulating supply is 562,456 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Poloniex, Cryptohub and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

