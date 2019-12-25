OKCash Price Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. OKCash has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $5,044.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKCash has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00059182 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00086022 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000882 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00072415 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,276.68 or 1.00271569 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000117 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,904,656 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Upbit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

