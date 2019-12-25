OKB Hits Market Cap of $52.68 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last week, OKB has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a market cap of $52.68 million and approximately $74.45 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can currently be purchased for about $2.63 or 0.00036274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038478 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.32 or 0.06160532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029730 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001939 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00023110 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.