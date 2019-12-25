Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD) were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.19 and last traded at $17.21, approximately 16,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 28,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JTD. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 12.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 26.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 41,896 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd Company Profile (NYSE:JTD)

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

