Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD) were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.19 and last traded at $17.21, approximately 16,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 28,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.
Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd Company Profile (NYSE:JTD)
Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.
