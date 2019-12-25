Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) Trading 0% Higher

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)’s share price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.95 and last traded at $21.92, 8,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 31,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 775,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after acquiring an additional 47,272 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund by 5,515.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59,241 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

