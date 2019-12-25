NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) Trading 2.7% Higher

NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD)’s stock price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $9.03, approximately 30,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 32,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JEMD. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 11.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 30.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 62.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 18,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 22.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 31,422 shares in the last quarter.

NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH Company Profile (NYSE:JEMD)

There is no company description available for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund.

