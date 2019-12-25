Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Stock Price Up 45.5%

Nubeva Technologies Ltd (CVE:NBVA)’s stock price traded up 45.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.08, 381,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 560% from the average session volume of 57,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.67.

About Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA)

Nubeva Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software-as-a-service software and services that enable enterprises to run cybersecurity in public cloud environments. It operates through two segments, Software Development and Commercialization, and Token Network and Token Sales. The company develops, commercializes, and licenses cloud-based security software.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Nubeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.