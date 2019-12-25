Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT) Trading Down 4.3%

Northern Venture Trust plc (LON:NVT) was down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.84), approximately 12,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 5,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.90 ($0.88).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 64.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 63.77. The company has a market capitalization of $88.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30.

Get Northern Venture Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Northern Venture Trust’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

Northern Venture Trust PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is making of long-term equity and loan investments, mainly in unquoted companies. The Company’s objective is to provide high long-term tax-free returns to investors through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Venture Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Venture Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.