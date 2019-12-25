NIX Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. NIX has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $61,345.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can now be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000552 BTC on major exchanges including $33.94, $18.94, $5.60 and $51.55. In the last week, NIX has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,292.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.79 or 0.01738092 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.61 or 0.02571902 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00556129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011354 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00637021 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023406 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00056004 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013819 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $24.43, $7.50, $5.60, $20.33, $18.94, $51.55, $50.98, $13.77, $33.94, $24.68 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

