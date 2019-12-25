Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NXST. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on Nexstar Media Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.25.

NXST stock opened at $116.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $70.53 and a 12 month high of $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $663.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $138,307.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,584,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,663 shares of company stock worth $5,031,382. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

