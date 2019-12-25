Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.82 and last traded at $17.82, approximately 169,234 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 226,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

In other Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider Fitzgibbon Mark 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $237,000. Matisse Capital increased its stake in Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 305,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 22.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter.

About Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF)

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

