Newton Coin Project (NCP) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $72,818.00 and $68.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, cfinex and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 181,267,020,330 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, TradeOgre and cfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

