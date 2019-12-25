Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $186.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) to post sales of $186.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.82 million. Newpark Resources reported sales of $247.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newpark Resources will report full-year sales of $817.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $812.60 million to $821.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $865.87 million, with estimates ranging from $827.60 million to $904.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Newpark Resources.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $202.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Newpark Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

In other news, CAO Douglas L. White sold 6,145 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $37,300.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul L. Howes bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $87,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,267.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Newpark Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,316,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,275,000 after acquiring an additional 184,750 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 160,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81. Newpark Resources has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $9.68.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

