Newcrest Mining (ASX:NCM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.26

Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.26 and traded as low as $28.63. Newcrest Mining shares last traded at $29.23, with a volume of 1,667,285 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion and a PE ratio of 40.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of A$32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14.

In other Newcrest Mining news, insider Sandeep Biswas 140,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

